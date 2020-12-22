FICTION

1. Ready Player Two, by Ernest Cline. (Ballantine) In a sequel to "Ready Player One," Wade Watts discovers a technological advancement and goes on a new quest.

2. A Time for Mercy, by John Grisham. (Doubleday) The third book in the Jake Brigance series. A 16-year-old is accused of killing a deputy in Clanton, Miss., in 1990.

3. Deadly Cross, by James Patterson. (Little, Brown) The 28th book in the Alex Cross series. An investigation of a double homicide sends Alex Cross to Alabama.

4. The Return, by Nicholas Sparks. (Grand Central) A doctor serving in the Navy in Afghanistan goes back to North Carolina, where two women change his life.

5. Daylight, by David Baldacci. (Grand Central) FBI agent Atlee Pine's search for her twin sister overlaps with a military investigator's hunt for someone involved in a global conspiracy.

6. The Vanishing Half, by Brit Bennett. (Riverhead) The lives of twin sisters who run away from a Southern Black community at age 16 diverge as one returns and the other takes on a different racial identity but their fates intertwine.

7. The Law of Innocence, by Michael Connelly. (Little, Brown) The sixth book in the Mickey Haller series. Haller defends himself when police find the body of a former client in his car's trunk.

8. The Sentinel, by Lee Child and Andrew Child. (Delacorte) Jack Reacher intervenes on an ambush in Tennessee and uncovers a conspiracy.

9. The Awakening, by Nora Roberts. (St. Martin's) The first book in the Dragon Heart Legacy series. Breen Kelly travels through a portal in Ireland to a land of faeries and mermaids.

10. Fortune and Glory, by Janet Evanovich. (Atria) The 27th book in the Stephanie Plum series. Stephanie deals with a soldier of fortune from Little Havana.

NONFICTION

1. A Promised Land, by Barack Obama. (Crown) In the first volume of his presidential memoirs, Barack Obama offers personal reflections on his formative years and pivotal moments through his first term.

2. Greenlights, by Matthew McConaughey. (Crown) The Academy Award-winning actor shares snippets from the diaries he kept over the past 35 years.

3. Becoming, by Michelle Obama. (Crown) The former first lady describes how she balanced work, family and her husband's political ascent.

4. Caste, by Isabel Wilkerson. (Random House) The Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist examines aspects of caste systems across civilizations and reveals a rigid hierarchy in America.

5. Untamed, by Glennon Doyle. (Dial) The activist and public speaker describes her journey of listening to her inner voice.

6. Dolly Parton, Songteller, by Dolly Parton with Robert K. Oermann. (Chronicle) The country music icon offers insights on 175 of her songs.

7. Is This Anything?, by Jerry Seinfeld. (Simon & Schuster) The comedian shares material he collected in an accordion folder over 45 years.

8. Modern Warriors, by Pete Hegseth. (Broadside) The Fox News host and former combat veteran interviews soldiers about the different kinds of battles they encountered. (b)

9. No Time Like the Future, by Michael J. Fox. (Flatiron) The actor discusses challenges he has faced with Parkinson's disease and other setbacks that caused him to reassess his outlook.

10. Saving Freedom, by Joe Scarborough. (Harper) The MSNBC host and former congressman describes the struggles Harry Truman faced.

Advice, How-To, Miscellaneous

1. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, by Charlie Mackesy. (HarperOne)

2. Modern Comfort Food, by Ina Garten. (Clarkson Potter)

3. The Happy in a Hurry Cookbook, by Steve and Kathy Doocy. (Morrow)

4. The Meateater Guide to Wilderness Skills and Survival, by Steven Rinella. (Random House)

5. It's Never Too Late, by Kathie Lee Gifford. (Thomas Nelson)

Rankings reflect sales at venues nationwide for the week ending Dec. 5. A (b) indicates that some sellers report receiving bulk orders.