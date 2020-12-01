FICTION

1. The Law of Innocence, by Michael Connelly. (Little, Brown) The sixth book in the “Mickey Haller” series. Haller defends himself when police find the body of a former client in his car’s trunk.

2. I Would Leave Me If I Could, by Halsey. (Simon & Schuster) A debut collection of poems by the Grammy Award-nominated musician.

3. A Time for Mercy, by John Grisham. (Doubleday) The third book in the “Jake Brigance” series. A 16-year-old is accused of killing a deputy in Clanton, Miss., in 1990.

4. The Return, by Nicholas Sparks. (Grand Central) A doctor serving in the Navy in Afghanistan goes back to North Carolina where two women change his life.

5. The Sentinel, by Lee Child and Andrew Child. (Delacorte) Jack Reacher intervenes on an ambush in Tennessee and uncovers a conspiracy.

6. Fortune and Glory, by Janet Evanovich. (Atria) The 27th book in the “Stephanie Plum” series. Stephanie deals with a soldier of fortune from Little Havana.

7. Marauder, by Clive Cussler and Boyd Morrison. (Putnam) The 15th book in the “Oregon Files” series. A billionaire’s dying wish bestows a paralyzing chemical to a terrorist group.

8. Moonflower Murders, by Anthony Horowitz. (Harper) Cecily Trehearne goes missing from a Greek island hotel that is run by a former publisher after reading the mystery “Atticus Pund Takes the Cake.”

9. Anxious People, by Fredrik Backman. (Atria) A failed bank robber holds a group of strangers hostage at an apartment open house.

10. Where the Crawdads Sing, by Delia Owens. (Putnam) In a quiet town on the North Carolina coast in 1969, a young woman who survived alone in the marsh becomes a murder suspect.

NONFICTION

1. Humans, by Brandon Stanton. (St. Martin’s) Photos and stories of people from over 40 countries collected by the creator of “Humans of New York.”

2. Greenlights, by Matthew McConaughey. (Crown) The Academy Award-winning actor shares snippets from the diaries he kept over the past 35 years.

3. Uncomfortable Conversations With a Black Man, by Emmanuel Acho. (Flatiron) A look at some questions and concepts needed to address systemic racism.

4. First Principles, by Thomas E. Ricks. (Harper) The Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist explains the influence of the ancient Greeks and Romans on the thinking of America’s Founding Fathers.

5. Caste, by Isabel Wilkerson. (Random House) The Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist examines aspects of caste systems across civilizations and reveals a rigid hierarchy in America today.

6. Untamed, by Glennon Doyle. (Dial) The activist and public speaker describes her journey of listening to her inner voice.

7. The Answer Is ..., by Alex Trebek. (Simon & Schuster) A memoir by the host of the TV game show “Jeopardy!” from 1984 to 2020.

8. Pappyland, by Wright Thompson. (Penguin Press) How Julian Van Winkle III worked to preserve the legacy of his family’s brand of Kentucky bourbon.

9. The Best of Me, by David Sedaris. (Little, Brown) A collection of the humorist’s essays including “Me Talk Pretty One Day” and “A Guy Walks Into a Bar Car.”

10. Killing Crazy Horse, by Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard. (Holt) The ninth book in the conservative commentator’s “Killing” series focuses on conflicts with Native Americans.

Advice, How-To, Miscellaneous

1. Modern Comfort Food, by Ina Garten. (Clarkson Potter)

2. Magnolia Table, Vol. 2, by Joanna Gaines. (Morrow)

3. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, by Charlie Mackesy. (HarperOne)

4. Think Like a Monk, by Jay Shetty. (Simon & Schuster) (b)

5. The Book on Pie, by Erin Jeanne McDowell. (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt)

Rankings reflect sales at venues nationwide for the week ending Nov. 14. A (b) indicates that some sellers report receiving bulk orders.