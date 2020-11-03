FICTION

1. A Time for Mercy, by John Grisham. (Doubleday) The third book in the “Jake Brigance” series. A 16-year-old is accused of killing a deputy in Clanton, Miss., in 1990.

2. The Return, by Nicholas Sparks. (Grand Central) A doctor serving in the Navy in Afghanistan goes back to North Carolina, where two women change his life.

3. The Searcher, by Tana French. (Viking) After a divorce, a former Chicago police officer resettles in an Irish village where a boy goes missing.

4. The Evening and the Morning, by Ken Follett. (Viking) In a prequel to “The Pillars of the Earth,” a boatbuilder, a Norman noblewoman and a monk live in England under attack by the Welsh and the Vikings.

5. The Invisible Life of Addie Larue, by V.E. Schwab. (Tor/Forge) A Faustian bargain comes with a curse that affects the adventure Addie LaRue has across centuries.

6. The Book of Two Ways, by Jodi Picoult. (Ballantine) After surviving a plane crash, a death doula travels to Egypt to reconnect with an old flame who is an archaeologist.

7. Leave the World Behind, by Rumaan Alam. (Ecco) A family vacation in an isolated part of Long Island is thrown into confusion when the home’s owners return, claiming New York City is having a blackout.

8. Troubles in Paradise, by Elin Hilderbrand. (Little, Brown) The final installment of the trilogy that includes “Winter in Paradise” and “What Happens in Paradise.”

9. The Vanishing Half, by Brit Bennett. (Riverhead) The lives of twin sisters who run away from a Southern Black community at age 16 diverge as one returns and the other takes on a different racial identity but their fates intertwine.

10. Jingle All the Way, by Debbie Macomber. (Ballantine) A December cruise in the Amazon fosters a potential change in priorities for a career-focused real estate executive.

NONFICTION

1. Caste, by Isabel Wilkerson. (Random House) The Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist examines aspects of caste systems across civilizations and reveals a rigid hierarchy in America today.

2. Is This Anything? by Jerry Seinfeld. (Simon & Schuster) The comedian shares material he collected in an accordion folder over the past 45 years.

3. Untamed, by Glennon Doyle. (Dial) The activist and public speaker describes her journey of listening to her inner voice.

4. Killing Crazy Horse, by Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard. (Holt) The ninth book in the conservative commentator’s “Killing” series focuses on conflicts with Native Americans.

5. Blackout, by Candace Owens. (Threshold Editions) The conservative commentator makes her case that Black Americans should part ways with the Democratic Party. (b)

6. Rage, by Bob Woodward. (Simon & Schuster) Based on 17 on-the-record interviews with President Donald Trump and other reporting, the Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist details the president’s perspective on various crises.

7. Humans, by Brandon Stanton. (St. Martin’s) Photos and stories of people from over 40 countries collected by the creator of “Humans of New York.”

8. American Crisis, by Andrew Cuomo. (Crown) The New York governor gives his perspective on the COVID-19 crisis and prescribes ways to deal with future disasters.

9. How to Be an Antiracist, by Ibram X. Kendi. (One World) A primer for creating a more just and equitable society through identifying and opposing racism.

10. Ten Lessons for a Post-Pandemic World, by Fareed Zakaria. (Norton) The CNN host posits what might happen on the other side of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Advice, How-To, Miscellaneous

1. Modern Comfort Food, by Ina Garten. (Clarkson Potter)

2. This Just Speaks to Me, by Hoda Kotb with Jane Lorenzini. (Putnam)

3. The Happy in a Hurry Cookbook, by Steve and Kathy Doocy. (Morrow)

4. Didn’t See That Coming, by Rachel Hollis. (Dey St.)

5. Ottolenghi Flavor, by Yotam Ottolenghi and Ixta Belfrage with Tara Wigley. (Ten Speed)

Rankings reflect sales at venues nationwide for the week ending Oct. 17. A (b) indicates that some sellers report receiving bulk orders.