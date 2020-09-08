FICTION

1. Where the Crawdads Sing, by Delia Owens. (Putnam) In a quiet town on the North Carolina coast in 1969, a young woman who survived alone in the marsh becomes a murder suspect.

2. Royal, by Danielle Steel. (Delacorte) In 1943, 17-year-old Princess Charlotte assumes a new identity in the country and falls in love.

3. The Vanishing Half, by Brit Bennett. (Riverhead) The lives of twin sisters who run away from a Southern Black community at age 16 diverge as one returns and the other takes on a different racial identity but their fates intertwine.

4. The Guest List, by Lucy Foley. (Morrow) A wedding between a TV star and a magazine publisher on an island off the coast of Ireland turns deadly.

5. 28 Summers, by Elin Hilderbrand. (Little, Brown) A relationship that started in 1993 between Mallory Blessing and Jake McCloud comes to light while she is on her deathbed and his wife runs for president.

“Untamed” by Glennon Doyle. (Penguin Random House/TNS) ORG XMIT: 1687636

6. The Order, by Daniel Silva. (Harper) The 20th book in the “Gabriel Allon” series. The art restorer and spy cuts his family’s vacation short to investigate whether Pope Paul VII was murdered.

7. American Dirt, by Jeanine Cummins. (Flatiron) A bookseller flees Mexico for the United States with her son while pursued by the head of a drug cartel.

8. The Jackal, by J.R. Ward. (Gallery) In the Black Dagger Brotherhood world, Nyx searches for her sister in a lost prison camp and meets a man known as the Jackal.

9. 1st Case, by James Patterson and Chris Tebbetts. (Little, Brown) After getting kicked out of MIT, Angela Hoot interns with the FBI and tracks the murderous siblings known as the Poet and the Engineer.

10. Mexican Gothic, by Silvia Moreno-Garcia. (Del Rey) In 1950s Mexico, a debutante travels to a distant mansion where family secrets of a faded mining empire have been kept hidden.

NONFICTION

1. Untamed, by Glennon Doyle. (Dial) The activist and public speaker describes her journey of listening to her inner voice.

2. Live Free or Die, by Sean Hannity. (Threshold Editions) The Fox News host offers his assessment on what is at stake in the 2020 election.

3. Caste, by Isabel Wilkerson. (Random House) The Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist examines aspects of caste systems across civilizations and reveals a rigid hierarchy in America today.

4. Too Much and Never Enough, by Mary L. Trump. (Simon & Schuster) The clinical psychologist gives her assessment of events and patterns inside her family and how they shaped President Donald Trump.

5. How to Be an Antiracist, by Ibram X. Kendi. (One World) A primer for creating a more just and equitable society through identifying and opposing racism.

6. Live in Love, by Lauren Akins with Mark Dagostino. (Ballantine) The wife of country music singer Thomas Rhett describes her mission work and life in the spotlight.

7. The Answer Is ..., by Alex Trebek. (Simon & Schuster) Who is the Canadian American game show host whose pronunciation of the word “genre” has been shared widely on social media?

8. Becoming, by Michelle Obama. (Crown) The former first lady describes how she balanced work, family and her husband’s political ascent.

9. Between the World and Me, by Ta-Nehisi Coates. (One World) Winner of the 2015 National Book Award for nonfiction. A meditation on race in America as well as a personal story, framed as a letter to the author’s teenage son.

10. Educated, by Tara Westover. (Random House) The daughter of survivalists, who is kept out of school, educates herself enough to leave home for university.

Advice, How-To, Miscellaneous

1. Doesn’t Hurt to Ask, by Trey Gowdy. (Crown Forum) (b)

2. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, by Charlie Mackesy. (HarperOne)

3. Atomic Habits, by James Clear. (Avery) (b)

4. The Five Love Languages, by Gary Chapman. (Northfield)

5. The End of Alzheimer’s Program, by Dale E. Bredesen. (Avery) (b)

Rankings reflect sales at venues nationwide for the week ending Aug. 22. An (x) indicates that a book’s sales are barely distinguishable from those of the book above. A (b) indicates that some sellers report receiving bulk orders.