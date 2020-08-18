FICTION

1. Where the Crawdads Sing, by Delia Owens. (Putnam) In a quiet town on the North Carolina coast in 1969, a young woman who survived alone in the marsh becomes a murder suspect.

2. The Vanishing Half, by Brit Bennett. (Riverhead) The lives of twin sisters who run away from a Southern Black community at age 16 diverge as one returns and the other takes on a different racial identity but their fates intertwine.

3. 1st Case, by James Patterson and Chris Tebbetts. (Little, Brown) After getting kicked out of MIT, Angela Hoot interns with the FBI and tracks the murderous siblings known as the Poet and the Engineer.

4. The Order, by Daniel Silva. (Harper) The 20th book in the “Gabriel Allon” series. The art restorer and spy cuts his family’s vacation short to investigate whether Pope Paul VII was murdered.

5. Near Dark, by Brad Thor. (Emily Bestler/Atria) The 19th book in the “Scot Harvath” series. With a bounty on his head, Harvath makes an alliance with a Norwegian intelligence operative.

6. 28 Summers, by Elin Hilderbrand. (Little, Brown) A relationship that started in 1993 between Mallory Blessing and Jake McCloud comes to light while she is on her deathbed and his wife runs for president.

7. The Guest List, by Lucy Foley. (Morrow) A wedding between a TV star and a magazine publisher on an island off the coast of Ireland turns deadly.

8. Deadlock, by Catherine Coulter. (Gallery) The 24th book in the “FBI Thriller” series. A young wife, a psychopath and three red boxes puzzle agents Savich and Sherlock.

9. Mexican Gothic, by Silvia Moreno-Garcia. (Del Rey) In 1950s Mexico, a debutante travels to a distant mansion where family secrets of a faded mining empire have been kept hidden.

10. Camino Winds, by John Grisham. (Doubleday) The line between fact and fiction becomes blurred when an author of thrillers is found dead after a hurricane hits Camino Island.

NONFICTION

1. Too Much and Never Enough, by Mary L. Trump. (Simon & Schuster) The clinical psychologist gives her assessment of events and patterns inside her family and how they shaped President Donald Trump.

2. How to Be an Antiracist, by Ibram X. Kendi. (One World) A primer for creating a more just and equitable society through identifying and opposing racism.

3. Untamed, by Glennon Doyle. (Dial) The activist and public speaker describes her journey of listening to her inner voice.

4. The Answer Is ..., by Alex Trebek. (Simon & Schuster) Who is the Canadian American game show host whose pronunciation of the word “genre” has been shared widely on social media?

5. Begin Again, by Eddie S. Glaude Jr. (Crown) An appraisal of the life and work of James Baldwin and their meaning in relation to the Black Lives Matter movement and the Trump presidency.

6. How to Destroy America in Three Easy Steps, by Ben Shapiro. (Broadside) The conservative commentator describes what he perceives as threats to American history, ideals and culture.

7. The Room Where It Happened, by John Bolton. (Simon & Schuster) The former national security adviser gives his account of the 17 months he spent working for President Donald Trump.

8. Breath, by James Nestor. (Riverhead) A re-examination of a basic biological function and a look at the science behind ancient breathing practices.

9. Becoming, by Michelle Obama. (Crown) The former first lady describes how she balanced work, family and her husband’s political ascent.

10. Educated, by Tara Westover. (Random House) The daughter of survivalists, who is kept out of school, educates herself enough to leave home for university.

Advice, How-To, Miscellaneous

1. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, by Charlie Mackesy. (HarperOne)

2. The Plus, by Greg Gutfeld. (Threshold Editions) (b)

3. Magnolia Table, Vol. 2, by Joanna Gaines. (Morrow)

4. Atomic Habits, by James Clear. (Avery) (b)

5. The Five Love Languages, by Gary Chapman. (Northfield)

Rankings reflect sales at venues nationwide for the week ending Aug. A (b) indicates that some sellers report receiving bulk orders.