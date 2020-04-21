FICTION

1. Where the Crawdads Sing, by Delia Owens. (Putnam) In a quiet town on the North Carolina coast in 1969, a young woman who survived alone in the marsh becomes a murder suspect.

2. Valentine, by Elizabeth Wetmore. (Harper) A Texas town on the verge of an oil boom in 1976 becomes divided when a teenage girl is brutally attacked.

3. American Dirt, by Jeanine Cummins. (Flatiron) A bookseller flees Mexico for the United States with her son while pursued by the head of a drug cartel.

4. The Boy From the Woods, by Harlan Coben. (Grand Central) When a girl goes missing, a private investigator’s feral childhood becomes an asset in the search.

5. Texas Outlaw, by James Patterson and Andrew Bourelle. (Little, Brown) A Texas Ranger goes to a small town to investigate whether an accidental death was actually a murder.

6. The Silent Patient, by Alex Michaelides. (Celadon) Theo Faber looks into the mystery of a famous painter who stops speaking after shooting her husband.

7. The Glass Hotel, by Emily St. John Mandel. (Knopf) Years after an international Ponzi scheme falls apart, one of its victims investigates the disappearance of a woman from a container ship.

8. The Mirror & the Light, by Hilary Mantel. (Holt) The third book in the “Wolf Hall” trilogy. After Anne Boleyn’s execution, Thomas Cromwell’s enemies assemble.

9. The Giver of Stars, by Jojo Moyes. (Pamela Dorman/Viking) In Depression-era Kentucky, five women refuse to be cowed by men or convention as they deliver books.

10. The Night Watchman, by Louise Erdrich. (Harper) As a bill that may hurt the rights of Native Americans goes to Congress in 1953, domestic issues arise for plant workers near the Turtle Mountain Reservation in North Dakota.

NONFICTION

1. The Splendid and the Vile, by Erik Larson. (Crown) An examination of the leadership of Prime Minister Winston Churchill.

2. Untamed, by Glennon Doyle. (Dial) The activist and public speaker describes her journey of listening to her inner voice.

3. More Myself, by Alicia Keys with Michelle Burford. (Flatiron) The Grammy Award-winning musician retraces her path to discovering her own worth.

4. Front Row at the Trump Show, by Jonathan Karl. (Dutton) ABC News’ chief White House correspondent gives his perspective on the president and describes the shifts within their relationship.

5. Educated, by Tara Westover. (Random House) The daughter of survivalists, who is kept out of school, educates herself enough to leave home for university.

6. The Mamba Mentality, by Kobe Bryant. (Melcher/MCD/Farrar, Straus & Giroux) Various skills and techniques used on the court by the late Los Angeles Lakers star.

7. The First Time, by Colton Underwood. (Gallery) A memoir by a former NFL player and reality TV star of “The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette.”

8. Becoming, by Michelle Obama. (Crown) The former first lady describes how she balanced work, family and her husband’s political ascent.

9. Open Book, by Jessica Simpson with Kevin Carr O’Leary. (Dey St.) The singer, actress and fashion designer discloses times of success, trauma and addiction.

10. The Office, by Andy Greene. (Dutton) An oral history of the sitcom from its beginnings on BBC through its nine-season run on American network TV.

Advice, How-To, Miscellaneous

1. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, by Charlie Mackesy. (HarperOne)

2. The Gifts of Imperfection, by Brené Brown. (Hazelden)

3. Get Out of Your Head, by Jennie Allen. (WaterBrook) (b)

4. The Subtle Art of Not Giving a [Expletive], by Mark Manson. (Harper) (b)

5. The Odd 1s Out: The First Sequel, by James Rallison. (TarcherPerigee) (b)

Rankings reflect sales at venues nationwide for the week ending April 4. An (x) indicates that a book’s sales are barely distinguishable from those of the book above. A (b) indicates that some sellers report receiving bulk orders.