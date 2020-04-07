FICTION

1. Where the Crawdads Sing, by Delia Owens. (Putnam) In a quiet town on the North Carolina coast in 1969, a young woman who survived alone in the marsh becomes a murder suspect.

2. The Boy From the Woods, by Harlan Coben. (Grand Central) When a girl goes missing, a private investigator’s feral childhood becomes an asset in the search.

3. American Dirt, by Jeanine Cummins. (Flatiron) A bookseller flees Mexico for the United States with her son while pursued by the head of a drug cartel.

4. The Mirror & the Light, by Hilary Mantel. (Holt) The third book in the “Wolf Hall” trilogy. After Anne Boleyn’s execution, Thomas Cromwell’s enemies assemble.

5. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, by Rae Carson. (Del Rey) The Resistance goes on a new adventure as word of the re-emergence of Emperor Palpatine is sent across the galaxy.

6. Smoke Bitten, by Patricia Briggs. (Ace) The 12th book in the “Mercy Thompson” series. The car mechanic who has the ability to turn into a coyote takes on a deadly foe.

7. In Five Years, by Rebecca Serle. (Atria) A Manhattan lawyer finds herself confronting a vision she had when elements of it come to life on schedule.

8. Blindside, by James Patterson and James O. Born. (Little, Brown) The 12th book in the “Michael Bennett” series. A serial-killing spree might impact national security.

9. Journey of the Pharaohs, by Clive Cussler and Graham Brown. (Putnam) The 17th book of the “NUMA Files” series. The NUMA squad teams with British MI5 to stop arms dealers from stealing ancient relics.

10. My Dark Vanessa, by Kate Elizabeth Russell. (Morrow) A woman re-evaluates the relationship she had at age 15 with her 42-year-old English teacher 17 years ago.

NONFICTION

1. Untamed, by Glennon Doyle. (Dial) The activist and public speaker describes her journey of listening to her inner voice.

2. The Splendid and the Vile, by Erik Larson. (Crown) An examination of the leadership of Prime Minister Winston Churchill.

3. The Mamba Mentality, by Kobe Bryant. (Melcher/MCD/Farrar, Straus & Giroux) Various skills and techniques used on the court by the late Los Angeles Lakers player.

4. Educated, by Tara Westover. (Random House) The daughter of survivalists, who is kept out of school, educates herself enough to leave home for university.

5. Open Book, by Jessica Simpson with Kevin Carr O’Leary. (Dey St.) The singer, actress and fashion designer discloses times of success, trauma and addiction.

6. The Gift of Forgiveness, by Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt. (Pamela Dorman) Stories, interviews and reflections on the act of letting go of resentment.

7. Becoming, by Michelle Obama. (Crown) The former first lady describes how she balanced work, family and her husband’s political ascent.

8. Talking to Strangers, by Malcolm Gladwell. (Little, Brown) Famous examples of miscommunication serve as the backdrop to explain potential conflicts and misunderstandings.

9. John Adams Under Fire, by Dan Abrams and David Fisher. (Hanover Square) How the man who became the second president served as the defense lawyer for the British soldiers who stood accused in the Boston Massacre in 1770.

10. The Hope of Glory, by Jon Meacham. (Convergent) The Pulitzer Prize-winning biographer delves into the seven last sayings of Jesus as recorded in the Gospels.

Advice, How-To, Miscellaneous

1. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, by Charlie Mackesy. (HarperOne)

2. The Odd 1S Out: The First Sequel, by James Rallison. (TarcherPerigee) (b)

3. Find Your Path, by Carrie Underwood with Eve Adamson. (Dey St.) (b)

4. The Subtle Art of Not Giving a Expletive, by Mark Manson. (Harper) (b)

5. The Five Love Languages, by Gary Chapman. (Northfield)

Rankings reflect sales at venues nationwide for the week ending March 21. An (x) indicates that a book’s sales are barely distinguishable from those of the book above. A (b) indicates that some sellers report receiving bulk orders.