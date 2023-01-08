Milwaukee Bucks (25-14, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Knicks (22-18, sixth in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New York will try to build upon its four-game win streak with a victory over Milwaukee.

The Knicks are 13-9 in Eastern Conference games. New York scores 114.2 points while outscoring opponents by 2.9 points per game.

The Bucks have gone 13-10 against Eastern Conference opponents. Milwaukee is fifth in the Eastern Conference giving up only 111.2 points while holding opponents to 45.3% shooting.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Bucks won 109-103 in the last matchup on Dec. 1. Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks with 37 points, and RJ Barrett led the Knicks with 26 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Julius Randle is shooting 35.0% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Knicks, while averaging 24.4 points, 10 rebounds and 3.8 assists. Jalen Brunson is shooting 44.5% and averaging 17.0 points over the last 10 games for New York.

Jrue Holiday is shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Bucks, while averaging 18.2 points, 7.1 assists and 1.5 steals. Antetokounmpo is shooting 52.6% and averaging 28.1 points over the past 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knicks: 5-5, averaging 114.2 points, 46.0 rebounds, 23.3 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.5 points per game.

Bucks: 4-6, averaging 111.9 points, 51.4 rebounds, 22.5 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.3 points.

INJURIES: Knicks: RJ Barrett: out (finger).

Bucks: Khris Middleton: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.