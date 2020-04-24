NEW YORK — New York reported its lowest number of daily COVID-19 deaths in weeks on Friday.
The state reported 422 deaths as of Thursday. That's the fewest since March 31, when it recorded 391 deaths. More than 16,000 people have died in the state from the outbreak.
"Again, this is at an unimaginable level, and it's dropping somewhat. But it's still devastating news," Gov. Andrew Cuomo said at his daily briefing.
The total number of people hospitalized statewide continues to drop slowly, hitting about 14,000, though the number of new patients coming into hospitals is basically flat, Cuomo said.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Books
Review: 'This Is All I Got: A New Mother's Search for Home,' by Lauren Sandler
NONFICTION: A New York journalist documents a year in the life of a homeless mother and the system that failed her.
Books
Review: 'How to Pronounce Knife," by Souvankham Thammavongsa
FICTION: Heartbreaking stories about the family lives of Laotian immigrants to North America.
National
AP FACT CHECK: Veterans Affairs chief plugs unproven drug
Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie is taking advocacy of an unproven drug for the coronavirus even farther than President Donald Trump, claiming without evidence that it's safe and that it has been effective for young and middle-aged veterans in particular.
Books
Review: "How to Feed a Dictator," by Witold Szablowski
NONFICTION: Fascinating interviews by a Polish journalist with the chefs who worked for some of the world's most notorious despots.
Books
Review: 'Friend,' by Paek Nam-nyong, translated from the Korean by Immanuel Kim
FICTION: A judge weighs a couple's request to dissolve their marriage in this deeply felt novel by a Korean writer.