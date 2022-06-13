ALBANY, N.Y. — Four Republican candidates for New York governor are set to face off in a televised debate Monday night.

It's an uphill battle for Republicans vying for the governor's office in New York, where registered Democrats outnumber registered Republicans by more than 2 to 1. The state's last Republican governor was George Pataki, who served from 1995 to 2006.

The field includes U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin, former Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino and businessman Harry Wilson. Candidate Andrew Giuliani, the son of New York City's former mayor, is set to appear remotely.

Giuliani, a former adviser to former President Donald Trump, said he's been barred from participating in-person in the Monday primary debate because he has refused to submit proof he's been vaccinated against COVID-19. He said he told debate organizers he would take multiple tests leading up to and on the day of the debate.

Giuliani said if elected, he will restore the jobs of public workers fired for not getting the vaccine.

Astorino, a Republican former radio industry professional and two-term Westchester County executive, is running for governor for a second time. He's promised to release an agenda to address New York's steep job loss stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic on top of government corruption and the state's high taxes and cost of living.

Zeldin, a Trump ally and an Army veteran who has represented New York's 1st Congressional District since 2015, has accused Democrats of being soft on criminals and overzealous in imposing safety protocols intended to fight COVID-19.

Businessman Harry Wilson, of Johnstown, entered the race this spring by launching a $12 million television advertisement campaign.

He's worked for Goldman Sachs and founded a White Plains advisory firm, and also served as a U.S. Treasury Department advisor under former President Obama.