Wires

New York Rangers hire Mike Sullivan as coach, days after he and the Pittsburgh Penguins parted ways

New York Rangers hire Mike Sullivan as coach, days after he and the Pittsburgh Penguins parted ways.

The Associated Press
May 2, 2025 at 1:03PM

NEW YORK — New York Rangers hire Mike Sullivan as coach, days after he and the Pittsburgh Penguins parted ways.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More

Wires

Appeals Court says Prince Harry wasn't improperly denied UK-funded security detail after stepping down from royal duties

Appeals Court says Prince Harry wasn't improperly denied UK-funded security detail after stepping down from royal duties.

Wires

New York Rangers hire Mike Sullivan as coach, days after he and the Pittsburgh Penguins parted ways

Wires

Exxon Mobil first quarter profit slumps to the lowest level in years as energy prices fade on expected global slowdown