Minnesota Timberwolves (21-22, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. New York Knicks (22-22, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Knicks -1.5; over/under is 210.5

BOTTOM LINE: Karl-Anthony Towns and the Minnesota Timberwolves take on Julius Randle and the New York Knicks in non-conference action.

The Knicks are 11-12 on their home court. New York is third in the Eastern Conference in rebounding with 45.5 rebounds. Randle paces the Knicks with 10.1 boards.

The Timberwolves are 9-12 in road games. Minnesota is 2-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The two teams square off for the second time this season. The Knicks defeated the Timberwolves 96-88 in their last meeting on Dec. 29. Mitchell Robinson led the Knicks with 14 points, and Malik Beasley led the Timberwolves with 20 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Evan Fournier is shooting 39.1% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Knicks, while averaging 13.5 points. RJ Barrett is averaging 23.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists over the last 10 games for New York.

D'Angelo Russell is averaging 18.6 points and 7.1 assists for the Timberwolves. Anthony Edwards is averaging 22.7 points and 3.7 rebounds while shooting 46.8% over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knicks: 6-4, averaging 98.9 points, 45.9 rebounds, 19.9 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 98.4 points per game.

Timberwolves: 5-5, averaging 114.7 points, 46.3 rebounds, 27.9 assists, 8.9 steals and 6.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.9 points.

INJURIES: Knicks: Cam Reddish: day to day (ankle), Nerlens Noel: day to day (knee), Kemba Walker: day to day (knee), Solomon Hill: out for season (hamstring), Derrick Rose: out (ankle).

Timberwolves: Jordan McLaughlin: out (health and safety protocols).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.