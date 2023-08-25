New York Liberty (26-7, 14-3 Eastern Conference) at Minnesota Lynx (16-17, 11-8 Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: New York plays the Minnesota Lynx after Breanna Stewart scored 24 points in the Liberty's 95-90 overtime victory against the Connecticut Sun.

The Lynx are 7-10 in home games. Minnesota ranks eighth in the WNBA with 7.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Jessica Shepard averaging 2.2 offensive boards.

The Liberty are 14-3 in road games. New York leads the WNBA averaging 11.1 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 37.5% from downtown. Sabrina Ionescu leads the team averaging 3.6 makes while shooting 44.2% from 3-point range.

The teams play for the third time this season. The Liberty won the last meeting 76-66 on Aug. 5, with Ionescu scoring 18 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Napheesa Collier is shooting 48.3% and averaging 21.5 points for the Lynx. Kayla McBride is averaging 17.2 points over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Stewart is scoring 22.6 points per game and averaging 9.2 rebounds for the Liberty. Ionescu is averaging 4.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lynx: 6-4, averaging 81.1 points, 33.0 rebounds, 20.0 assists, 6.6 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.7 points per game.

Liberty: 8-2, averaging 86.5 points, 39.0 rebounds, 23.7 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points.

INJURIES: Lynx: Lindsay Allen: out (thumb), Natalie Achonwa: out (personal).

Liberty: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.