New York Philharmonic fires two players after accusations of sexual misconduct and abuse of power

''Matt Mackey has done nothing wrong,'' said Steven J. Hyman, a lawyer for Muckey. ''The fact that they've attempted to do this is of course violative of his rights. What's appalling is that the union has agreed to it, and the impact of that is that it renders meaningless this most precious right that orchestra members have of tenure, which ensures that you have a career at the philharmonic and can only be terminated for just cause.''