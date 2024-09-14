Sports

New York Mets recall infielder prospect Luisangel Acuña from Triple-A Syracuse

The New York Mets recalled infielder Luisangel Acuña from Triple-A Syracuse on Saturday and put him in the starting lineup for his major league debut.

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
September 14, 2024 at 7:49PM

PHILADELPHIA — The New York Mets recalled infielder Luisangel Acuña from Triple-A Syracuse on Saturday and put him in the starting lineup for his major league debut.

Acuña, a younger brother of Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr., is one of the organization's top prospects. He hit .258 with 40 steals while splitting time among second base, shortstop and center field with Syracuse.

Luisangel Acuña, 22, was in the lineup at shortstop on Saturday at Philadelphia, batting ninth. He came over when the Mets traded Max Scherzer to Texas in July 2023.

Outfielder DJ Stewart was sent down to make room for Acuña on New York's roster.

The Mets are in a race against Atlanta, Arizona and San Diego for three NL wild cards. New York (81-66) entered Saturday's action in the third slot, one game ahead of Atlanta and one back of Arizona.

Acuña was promoted one day after All-Star shortstop Francisco Lindor left Friday night's 11-3 victory against the Phillies in the seventh inning because of lower back soreness. Manager Carlos Mendoza said the move was precautionary.

Mets second baseman Jeff McNeil was placed on the 10-day injured list last weekend with a right wrist fracture. He got hurt when he was hit by a pitch on Sept. 6.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Sports

See More
Sports

All-Star shortstop Carlos Correa returns to help Twins in the stretch drive

For the second time in two days, the Minnesota Twins have reinstated one of their star players from the injured list to help with their playoff push.

Sports

Milroe accounts for 5 TDs as No. 4 Alabama rips Wisconsin 42-10. Badgers QB Tyler Van Dyke injured

Sports

Reaction to Tua Tagovailoa's latest concussion shows the NFL has come a long way: Analysis