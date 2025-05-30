New York Mets hire Lew Sherr from the US Open tennis tournament as president of business operations

''For right now, my focus is the smoothest possible transition,'' Sherr said in an interview with The Associated Press at the French Open. ''But I'm hugely excited about what's happening over there. (Mets owners) Steve and Alex Cohen have made a commitment to that team that is unrivaled in sports. You see it on the field, off the field. The energy around the team. The energy around what they're trying to do for the community with their foundation. The plans for the casino and the hotel and entertainment district.''