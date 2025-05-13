New York looks to finish out series against Boston in game 5

New York Knicks (51-31, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (61-21, second in the Eastern Conference)
Boston; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Celtics -5; over/under is 208.5
EASTERN CONFERENCE SECOND ROUND: Knicks lead series 3-1
BOTTOM LINE: The New York Knicks look to clinch the series over the Boston Celtics in game five of the Eastern Conference second round. The Knicks defeated the Celtics 121-113 in the last meeting on Monday. Jalen Brunson led the Knicks with 39 points, and Jayson Tatum led the Celtics with 42.
The Celtics have gone 39-13 against Eastern Conference opponents. Boston is eighth in the NBA averaging 116.3 points and is shooting 46.2% from the field.
The Knicks are 12-4 against opponents from the Atlantic Division. New York ranks ninth in the NBA allowing only 111.7 points while holding opponents to 47.4% shooting.
The Celtics score 116.3 points per game, 4.6 more points than the 111.7 the Knicks allow. The Knicks average 12.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than the Celtics give up.