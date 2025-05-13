Sports

New York looks to finish out series against Boston in game 5

New York Knicks (51-31, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (61-21, second in the Eastern Conference)

The Associated Press
May 13, 2025 at 6:05AM

New York Knicks (51-31, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (61-21, second in the Eastern Conference)

Boston; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Celtics -5; over/under is 208.5

EASTERN CONFERENCE SECOND ROUND: Knicks lead series 3-1

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Knicks look to clinch the series over the Boston Celtics in game five of the Eastern Conference second round. The Knicks defeated the Celtics 121-113 in the last meeting on Monday. Jalen Brunson led the Knicks with 39 points, and Jayson Tatum led the Celtics with 42.

The Celtics have gone 39-13 against Eastern Conference opponents. Boston is eighth in the NBA averaging 116.3 points and is shooting 46.2% from the field.

The Knicks are 12-4 against opponents from the Atlantic Division. New York ranks ninth in the NBA allowing only 111.7 points while holding opponents to 47.4% shooting.

The Celtics score 116.3 points per game, 4.6 more points than the 111.7 the Knicks allow. The Knicks average 12.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than the Celtics give up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tatum is averaging 26.8 points, 8.7 rebounds and six assists for the Celtics. Jaylen Brown is averaging 19.7 points and 6.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Karl-Anthony Towns is averaging 24.4 points, 12.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Knicks. Brunson is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Celtics: 6-4, averaging 104.8 points, 44.3 rebounds, 19.6 assists, 7.9 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 96.7 points per game.

Knicks: 7-3, averaging 106.1 points, 42.1 rebounds, 19.8 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.3 points.

INJURIES: Celtics: Sam Hauser: day to day (ankle).

Knicks: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Sports

See More

Sports

Henrique scores twice as the Oilers beat the Golden Knights 3-0 in Game 4 of playoff series

Adam Henrique had two goals, Stuart Skinner made 23 saves and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Vegas Golden Knights 3-0 on Monday night to take a 3-1 lead in their second-round NHL playoff series.

Sports

Alonso pushes Mets past Pirates 4-3 after solid outing by Skenes

Sports

Houston Dynamo take on Minnesota United in Western Conference action