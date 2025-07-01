New York Liberty return home struggling after disappointing road trip

NEW YORK — The New York Liberty return home after a disappointing road trip that saw them drop three of their four games.
Help is on the way, though, as Leonie Fiebich will return from playing in the EuroBasket tournament for Germany. That will give New York back one of its two missing starters. Jonquel Jones is still recovering from a sprained ankle and is out for a few more weeks.
The team has really missed the two starters as its defense has struggled lately, giving up at least 89 points in three of the four road contests — including all three defeats.
The schedule also gets kinder to the Liberty with an eight-game homestand for most of July. With the All-Star break thrown in, New York doesn't leave Barclays Center until a game at Dallas on July 28. The Liberty will welcome Caitlin Clark and the Fever twice over that span as well as rival Las Vegas.
Hey now, you're an All-Star
The WNBA All-Star starters were announced this week led by captains Caitlin Clark and Napheesa Collier. The pair will draft their teams next week after the reserves are revealed this weekend. Both are first-time captains. Clark, by virtue of receiving the most fan votes, will have the first pick in the draft. Other starters included Nneka Ogwumike, A'ja Wilson, Breanna Stewart, Aliyah Boston and Satou Sabally in the front court. Sabrina Ionescu, Allisha Gray and rookie Paige Bueckers got the nod in the backcourt.
Power poll rankings
Minnesota still is the No. 1 team with Phoenix and Atlanta behind the Lynx. New York, Golden State and Las Vegas were next. Seattle dropped three spots to seventh. Indiana and Washington followed the Storm. Dallas, Chicago, Los Angeles and Connecticut rounded out the poll.