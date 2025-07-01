New York Liberty return home struggling after disappointing road trip

The WNBA All-Star starters were announced this week led by captains Caitlin Clark and Napheesa Collier. The pair will draft their teams next week after the reserves are revealed this weekend. Both are first-time captains. Clark, by virtue of receiving the most fan votes, will have the first pick in the draft. Other starters included Nneka Ogwumike, A'ja Wilson, Breanna Stewart, Aliyah Boston and Satou Sabally in the front court. Sabrina Ionescu, Allisha Gray and rookie Paige Bueckers got the nod in the backcourt.