New York Knicks hire Mike Brown, a two-time NBA Coach of the Year

NEW YORK — The New York Knicks liked Mike Brown's experience with championship teams, after he worked for four of them.
That sounds good to a franchise that's been stuck on two titles for more than 50 years but believes its time to win another is now.
The Knicks hired Brown on Monday, turning to the two-time NBA Coach of the Year after firing Tom Thibodeau.
The Knicks offered the job to Brown last week and announced Monday that he would be taking over the team that reached the Eastern Conference finals last season for the first time in 25 years. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
They decided to fire Thibodeau despite that playoff success and eventually picked Brown, who wasn't out of work long after getting fired by the Sacramento Kings during last season.
''Mike has coached on the biggest stages in our sport and brings championship pedigree to our organization,'' Knicks president Leon Rose said in a statement. ''His experience leading the bench during the NBA Finals, winning four titles as an assistant coach, and his ability to grow and develop players will all help us as we aim to bring a championship to New York for our fans.''
Brown led the Kings to a 48-34 record and the postseason in 2022-23 — their first appearance since 2006 — and was voted the Coach of the Year. He also won the award in Cleveland, where he led the Cavaliers to the 2007 NBA Finals.
He was on San Antonio's bench when the Spurs won the 2003 NBA title and was with the Golden State Warriors for their 2017, '18 and '22 championships, including going 12-0 as the acting head coach during the 2017 postseason when Steve Kerr was sidelined with a back injury.