DETROIT — New York Knicks advance to the second round of the NBA playoffs by beating the Detroit Pistons 116-113 in Game 6.
New York Knicks advance to the second round of the NBA playoffs by beating the Detroit Pistons 116-113 in Game 6
New York Knicks advance to the second round of the NBA playoffs by beating the Detroit Pistons 116-113 in Game 6.
The Associated Press
May 2, 2025 at 2:29AM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
New York Knicks advance to the second round of the NBA playoffs by beating the Detroit Pistons 116-113 in Game 6
New York Knicks advance to the second round of the NBA playoffs by beating the Detroit Pistons 116-113 in Game 6.