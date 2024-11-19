Wires

New York Jets fire general manager Joe Douglas after they go 3-8 to start the season, AP source says

November 19, 2024 at 5:32PM

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — New York Jets fire general manager Joe Douglas after they go 3-8 to start the season, AP source says.

