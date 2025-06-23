New York governor seeks to build the state's first new nuclear power plant in decades

NEW YORK — New York's governor on Monday proposed the construction of the state's first new nuclear power plant in decades.
Gov. Kathy Hochul directed the state's power authority to develop an advanced, ''zero-emission'' facility in upstate New York that she hopes will help create a clean, reliable and affordable electric grid for the state.
She said the state power authority will seek to develop ''at least'' one new nuclear energy facility with a combined capacity of no less than one gigawatt of electricity. That would increase the state's total nuclear capacity to about 4.3 gigawatts.
The Democrat, speaking at the Niagara County Power Project in Lewiston, said the state needs to secure its ''energy independence'' if it wants to continue to attract large manufacturers that create good-paying jobs as it deactivates aging fossil fuel power plants.
Acknowledging critics of nuclear power, she pledged the new facility or facilities would be safer than their predecessors.
''This is not your grandparents' nuclear reactor,'' Hochul said. ''The new plan will be a model of 21st century nuclear design with safety at the forefront, automatic safety systems to enhance the containment, and rigorous environmental standards.''
The governor said the state hasn't decided on a potential location, but that upstate communities appear receptive, given the potential for creating 1,600 construction jobs and 1,200 permanent jobs once the facility is operational.
''Everybody is raising their hand right now,'' Hochul said. ''It's going to be hard to decide.''