New York governor says she has skin cancer and will undergo removal procedure

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
September 12, 2024 at 6:52PM

NEW YORK — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul on Thursday said she has been diagnosed with skin cancer and is scheduled to undergo a removal procedure this week.

The governor told reporters her doctor discovered basal cell carcinoma on her nose during a routine checkup a few weeks ago, describing it as a ''tiny, tiny speck on my nose."

Hochul, 66, said she is set to have a removal procedure on Friday morning.

Basal cell carcinoma is among the most common types of skin cancer. It is highly curable, especially when it is caught early. It is a slow-growing cancer that is usually confined to the surface of skin. Doctors often remove it with a shallow incision.

Hochul urged people to get regular medical checkups.

