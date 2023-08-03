New York Liberty (20-6, 11-3 Eastern Conference) at Minnesota Lynx (13-14, 8-7 Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: New York visits the Minnesota Lynx after Courtney Vandersloot scored 23 points in the Liberty's 76-69 victory over the Los Angeles Sparks.

The Lynx have gone 6-8 in home games. Minnesota is fifth in the WNBA with 26.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Napheesa Collier averaging 6.3.

The Liberty have gone 10-2 away from home. New York is fifth in the WNBA giving up 82.0 points while holding opponents to 42.3% shooting.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Lynx won the last matchup 88-83 on July 29. Kayla McBride scored 26 points to help lead the Lynx to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dorka Juhasz is averaging six points and six rebounds for the Lynx. Collier is averaging 21.8 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games for Minnesota.

Breanna Stewart is averaging 22.9 points, 9.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.5 steals for the Liberty. Sabrina Ionescu is averaging 18.4 points over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lynx: 5-5, averaging 79.9 points, 33.5 rebounds, 18.6 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.1 points per game.

Liberty: 8-2, averaging 88.7 points, 40.1 rebounds, 23.7 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.3 points.

INJURIES: Lynx: Napheesa Collier: out (right ankle), Rachel Banham: out (thumb), Natalie Achonwa: out (personal).

Liberty: Stefanie Dolson: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.