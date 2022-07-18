Tap the bookmark to save this article.

New York Liberty (9-15, 7-5 Eastern Conference) at Connecticut Sun (16-9, 10-5 Eastern Conference)

Uncasville, Connecticut; Tuesday, 11:30 a.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: New York looks to break its three-game slide with a victory over Connecticut.

The Sun are 10-5 in Eastern Conference games. Connecticut has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Liberty are 7-5 in Eastern Conference play. New York ranks sixth in the Eastern Conference with 7.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Natasha Howard averaging 1.8.

The two teams match up for the fourth time this season. The Liberty defeated the Sun 81-77 in their last meeting on June 22. Stefanie Dolson led the Liberty with 16 points, and Courtney Williams led the Sun with 16 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alyssa Thomas is averaging 12.3 points, 7.8 rebounds and 5.5 assists for the Sun. Jonquel Jones is averaging 15.3 points and 9.4 rebounds while shooting 46.5% over the past 10 games for Connecticut.

Sabrina Ionescu is averaging 17.5 points, 7.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists for the Liberty. Howard is averaging 17 points and 7.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sun: 5-5, averaging 78.7 points, 37.3 rebounds, 19.0 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points per game.

Liberty: 4-6, averaging 84.6 points, 34.8 rebounds, 22.7 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 88.2 points.

INJURIES: Sun: Jasmine Thomas: out for season (knee).

Liberty: Betnijah Laney: out (knee), Jocelyn Willoughby: out (quad).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.