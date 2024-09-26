NEW YORK — New York City Mayor Eric Adams says after indictment that he won't resign and any criminal charges are based on lies.
New York City Mayor Eric Adams says after indictment that he won't resign and any criminal charges are based on lies
New York City Mayor Eric Adams says after indictment that he won't resign and any criminal charges are based on lies.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
September 26, 2024 at 2:28AM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Detroit Tigers clinch American League wild card playoff berth.