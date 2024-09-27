NEW YORK — New York City Mayor Eric Adams pleads not guilty to accepting bribes and illegal campaign contributions.
New York City Mayor Eric Adams pleads not guilty to accepting bribes and illegal campaign contributions
New York City Mayor Eric Adams pleads not guilty to accepting bribes and illegal campaign contributions.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
September 27, 2024 at 4:14PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Wires
Harris makes first visit to US-Mexico border as Democratic nominee, aiming to project tougher stance on migration
Harris makes first visit to US-Mexico border as Democratic nominee, aiming to project tougher stance on migration.