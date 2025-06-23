New York City is using ranked choice voting in its Democratic mayoral primary. Here's how it works

NEW YORK — New York City is using ranked choice voting in its Democratic mayoral primary election Tuesday, a system that takes some explaining, even for New Yorkers who have used it before.
Voters' understanding of how ranked choice works could play a role in which candidate comes out on top in a race that features former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, progressive upstart Zohran Mamdani and several other current and former public officials, including City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams and City Comptroller Brad Lander, who was arrested last week at an immigration court.
The system is based on a simple premise: Democracy works better if people aren't forced to make an all-or-nothing choice with their vote.
Rather than pick just one candidate, voters get to rank several in order of preference. Even if a voter's top choice doesn't have enough support to win, their rankings of other candidates still play a role in determining the victor.
The system is more complex than a traditional election, making it tough to forecast a winner. It could also take longer to get results.
How does it work?
In New York City's version, voters get to rank up to five candidates, from first to last, on the ballot.
If one candidate is the first choice of a majority of voters — more than 50% — that person wins the race outright, just like in a traditional election.