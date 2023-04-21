New York City Mayor Eric Adams named former schoolteacher Kathleen Corradi to a new position on April 12, United Press International reported. Corradi is the city's "rat czar" (officially, director of rodent mitigation). Adams said it was "clear we needed someone solely focused on leading our rat reduction efforts." Last year, rat sightings in the city rose by 74% over the previous year.

Requirements for the job included being "highly motivated and somewhat bloodthirsty" with a "swashbuckling attitude, crafty humor and general aura of badassery." Corradi, who describes herself as ardently anti-rat, said "I look forward to sending the rats packing."

Doing their homework

Student journalists at the school paper at Pittsburg (Kansas) High School uncovered a scoop that rocked the educational community there, NBC News reported. Amy Robertson, who was hired to be the principal on March 6, was the subject of a routine interview for the paper, but the students were stymied by Robertson's claim that she had earned degrees from Corllins University. When they dug deeper, they learned that the institution was not accredited by the U.S. Department of Education, had no actual address and, in fact, had been identified as a diploma mill. Robertson resigned on April 4. Emily Smith, the school's journalism adviser, said she was "very proud" of her students. "They worked very hard to uncover the truth."

Least competent criminal

It seems like it would go without saying, but if you steal an item that requires assembly, you probably shouldn't stop in the store's parking lot to put it together. On April 3 in Flagler County, Fla., Patrick Vandermeyden-Miller allegedly walked out of a Target store with an electric scooter he had not paid for, WESH-TV reported. Deputies were called to the scene, where they found Vandermeyden-Miller near a parking lot cart rack, putting together the scooter. He also had drug paraphernalia in his pockets. He was charged with theft and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Cashing in

Darryl Pitt, chair of the meteorite division at the Maine Mineral and Gem Museum, has made an offer that rock hounds won't want to miss: If you're the first to find a big (the size of a softball or bigger) space rock from a recent meteorite crash, the museum will pay you $25,000. The fireball was seen in the sky around noon on April 8, and NASA reported that "signatures consistent with falling meteorites" were registered by radar. The rocks probably fell to Earth in a remote wooded area near the border with Canada; NASA estimates the largest specimens will be found near Waite, Maine. Happy hunting.

Good grief!

Bayley, a mini "sheepadoodle" dog with her own Instagram account, is famous because she looks remarkably like Snoopy, the cheeky beagle in the comic strip "Peanuts." Bayley has more than 240,000 followers on social media, People reported. Bayley's black eyes, nose and big, floppy ears make her a dead ringer for the beloved comic character, even though they are not the same breed. Now Bayley's owner just needs to get a small, yellow bird to round out the cast.

