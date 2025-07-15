New York carriage horse's collapse spurs a criminal trial

Perhaps improbably, horse-drawn carriages became a potent political issue about a decade ago, when mayoral candidate Bill de Blasio campaigned on a promise to eradicate them on his first day in office. The Democrat won in 2013 and got pushback from unions, newspaper editorials and other supporters of horse-drawn carriages. After two years, a compromise plan to limit the carriages' number and range was pulled off the agenda on the eve of a City Council vote.