New year, same pain: White Sox have lost 7 straight and are 2-9 for 2nd straight season

CLEVELAND — The Chicago White Sox were hoping 2025 would be better after they lost 121 games last year, a major league record since 1900.
Instead, their pain is continuing in new and unique ways.
Chicago's 3-2 loss to Cleveland on Wednesday night was its seventh straight. The South Siders are 2-9, the same record they had after 11 games last season.
The White Sox were on the verge of tying the score in the ninth inning when Mike Tauchman appeared to get injured while rounding third base after an RBI single by Miguel Vargas.
Tauchman, who just came off the injured list Sunday after sustaining a right hamstring strain late in spring training, pulled up after rounding third and was tagged by catcher Austin Hedges for the final out following a throw from left fielder Steven Kwan.
Chicago manager Will Venable said after the game that Tauchman was still being evaluated for a lower-body injury.
''It's unfortunate, obviously. Hope Mike is all right, and the outcome of the game speaks for itself,'' Venable said. ''We're still gathering information on him and see what we got.''
Kwan said he thought it was going to be a close play at the plate, so he was just trying to secure the ball at first.