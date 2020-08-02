MADISON, Wis. — New Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Jill Karofsky finished her 100-mile ultramarathon Sunday after being sworn in mid-run.
Karofsky was sworn in around 1 p.m. Saturday at the 35-mile marker of her route in south-central Wisconsin. State Supreme Court Justice Rebecca Dallet administered the oath of office in Basco.
Karofsky began running Saturday at 6 a.m. WMTV-TV reports the run took her about 34 hours to complete.
Karofsky shared an image of herself at mile 99 on Twitter around 3 p.m. Sunday.
The liberal-leaning Karofsky defeated incumbent Daniel Kelly in April to narrow the court's conservative majority to 4-3.
