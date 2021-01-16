Federal health officials warned Friday that a far more contagious variant of the coronavirus first identified in Britain could become the dominant source of infection in the United States by March and would likely lead to a surge in cases and deaths that would further burden overwhelmed hospitals.

This dire forecast from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention made plain what has been suspected for weeks now: The nation is in an urgent race to vaccinate as many Americans as possible before the variant spreads across the country.

Public health officials emphasized that protective measures already in place should work against the new variant, and urged Americans to redouble their vigilance in wearing face masks, in maintaining physical distance outside their households, washing hands frequently and limiting social interactions and indoor gatherings.

The variant is not known to be more deadly or to cause more severe disease. But the worrisome warning — hedged by limited data about just how prevalent the variant has become — landed at the end of a week when the nation's nascent vaccination campaign appeared to be scattershot and still disappointingly elusive for most Americans. It was hampered by confusion over eligibility for people beyond front-line health workers, miscommunication over increasingly limited supplies as demand grew and by bungled rollouts from state to state.

The images of elderly Americans standing or sitting for hours in long lines, anxious for their shots while some were turned away, became emblematic of a patchwork approach that belied the promises of protection for the most vulnerable.

The CDC's projections could also prove extremely troubling for hospitals and nursing homes, many of which are already operating at or near capacity. Medical centers and nursing homes have faced increasing rates of infection among their staffs, causing shortages and leading to increased patient loads that have at times jeopardized patient care.

"I want to stress that we are deeply concerned that this strain is more transmissible and can accelerate outbreaks in the U.S. in the coming weeks," said Dr. Jay Butler, deputy director for infectious diseases at the CDC. "We're sounding the alarm and urging people to realize the pandemic is not over and in no way is it time to throw in the towel."

"We know what works and we know what to do," he said.

The agency's study lends urgency to the plan announced by President-elect Joe Biden, who is proposing to spend more than $400 billion to combat the pandemic and accelerate vaccine distribution. It is part of his larger $1.9 trillion economic package aimed at offering financial aid and relief to local governments facing shortfalls and to individuals and businesses that sustained losses during the nearly yearlong crisis.

"The more people we vaccinate and the faster we do it, the sooner we can put this pandemic behind us and the sooner we can build our economy back better and get back to our lives and our loved ones," Biden said Friday as he announced a five-point vaccination plan.

Privately, one CDC official said the prospect of the new variant's prowess is "chilling," and underscored the urgent need for people to follow precautions.

COVID-19 cases and deaths have broken record after record across the country, with a peak number of daily deaths, 4,400, announced Tuesday. At least 3,973 new deaths and 238,390 new cases were reported Thursday, and the nation is nearing a milestone of 400,000 deaths.

One in 860 Americans have died of COVID-19 in the last year, according to new figures released by the CDC. But the burden of deaths has not fallen equally across racial, ethnic lines and geographic regions, and there is concern that vaccines will not reach the hardest hit communities, where access to health services is limited and distrust is rampant.

The new variant could further exacerbate health disparities among communities of color, some experts warned.

The new variant, called B.1.1.7, was first identified in Britain, where it rapidly became the primary source of infections, accounting for more than 80% of new cases diagnosed in London and at least a quarter of cases elsewhere in the country.

It has since been detected in at least 50 countries, including the United States and Canada, according to the World Health Organization. In the United States, it accounts for less than 0.5% of cases, based on analysis of a limited number of samples.