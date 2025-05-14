New US-backed group says it will start aid operations in Gaza within weeks

WASHINGTON — A new humanitarian organization that has U.S. backing to take over aid delivery to starving civilians in Gaza said Wednesday that it expects to begin operations before the end of the month — after what it describes as key agreements from Israeli officials.
A statement from the group, called the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, identified several U.S. military veterans, former humanitarian coordinators and security contractors that it said would lead the delivery effort. Many in the aid community believe it is meant to supplant the distribution system now run by the U.N. and other international aid agencies.
The foundation failed to address much of the criticism and unanswered questions that the international community has about the group, including who would fund the work and how much involvement the U.S., Israel or any other government or military would have in controlling life-saving aid for Palestinian civilians.
In an interview Wednesday with The Associated Press, Tom Fletcher, the U.N. humanitarian chief, said the U.S.-backed proposal is ''far from being able to meet'' the conditions of humanitarian law.
''That's why we need to stick to the better plan, our plan A, which is just let us in. We can make sure this aid doesn't get anywhere near Hamas,'' Fletcher said, referencing Israeli accusations that the militant group is diverting supplies. ''We have our procedures. We care more than anyone about making sure that it gets to the children and civilians and women who need it most.''
Israel has blocked food, fuel, medicine and all other supplies from entering Gaza for weeks, worsening a humanitarian crisis for 2.3 million Palestinians. Israel says the blockade aims to pressure Hamas to release the hostages it still holds and that it won't allow aid back in until a system is in place that gives it control over distribution.
The U.N. and many aid groups have rejected Israel's efforts to control aid distribution, saying it would be all but impossible for a new startup group to meet the humanitarian needs of Gaza civilians after 19 months of food shortages and war.
Aid groups say they also fear the attempt would violate humanitarian principles of operating independently with neutrality and impartiality.