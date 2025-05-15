World

New US ambassador, former senator and business executive David Perdue, arrives in China

The new U.S. ambassador to China, former senator and business executive David Perdue, arrived in Beijing on Thursday as China and the U.S. reached a temporary break in the damaging tariff war.

The Associated Press
May 15, 2025 at 8:30AM

BEIJING — The new U.S. ambassador to China, former senator and business executive David Perdue, arrived in Beijing on Thursday as China and the U.S. reached a temporary break in the damaging tariff war.

''It is an honor to represent President Trump as the U.S. Ambassador to China,'' Perdue wrote on X. ''I am ready to get to work here and make America safer, stronger, and more prosperous.''

Perdue, 75, worked as an executive in firms varying from clothing to logistics. A Republican, he served as a senator from Georgia from 2015 to 2021.

The U.S. reached a weekend deal with China to reduce the sky-high tariffs on each other's goods, something U.S. President Donald Trump has referred to as a victory.

The U.S. agreed to cut the 145% tax Trump imposed last month to 30%. China agreed to lower its tariff rate on U.S. goods to 10% from 125%. The lower tariff rates came into effect on Wednesday.

Worldwide, the markets have responded to the agreement with gusto, rebounding to the levels before Trump's tariffs, but many business owners remain wary.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from World

See More

World

Russian delegation arrives in Turkey for Ukraine war talks without Putin but Zelenskyy is on his way

Russia's delegation arrived in Istanbul for peace talks with Ukraine, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Thursday, and a Ukrainian official said a delegation including President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was on its way the the Turkish capital Ankara.

World

Trump downplays Putin decision to skip Istanbul talks with Zelenskyy

Business

UK becomes fastest-growing G7 economy after strong first quarter