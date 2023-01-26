MOSCOW — The United States' new ambassador to Russia, Lynne Tracy, has arrived in Moscow, the U.S. embassy said Thursday.
Tracy most recently was the ambassador to Armenia and served as the deputy chief of mission in Moscow in 2014-17. She replaces John Sullivan, who resigned in September.
It was not immediately clear when Tracy would present her credentials.
Her arrival comes amid high tension between Russia and the United States, most recently sharpened by President Joe Biden's decision Wednesday to supply advanced Abrams battle tanks to Ukraine. In recent years, staffing at the embassy in Moscow has been significantly reduced, obstructing visa applications and other consular services.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
Business
Nokia 4Q profit beats expectations on back of robust demand
Wireless and fixed-network equipment maker Nokia on Thursday reported strong fourth-quarter results on the back of robust demand for 5G technology and an improved product portfolio.
World
Palestinians say Israeli troops kill 9 in West Bank raid
Israeli forces killed at least nine Palestinians, including a 60-year-old woman, and wounded several others during a raid in a flashpoint area of the occupied West Bank on Thursday, Palestinian health officials said, in the deadliest day in years in the territory.
World
Nobel laureate wants more to help probe Russian war crimes
A Ukrainian human rights lawyer who shared last year's Nobel Peace Prize called Thursday for more international investigative and legal help to deal with the staggering amount of war crimes cases since Russia invaded its neighbor almost a year ago.
Sports
Tommy Paul's Australian run helps make US men relevant again
Tommy Paul was too little at the time to remember watching Andy Roddick win the 2003 U.S. Open, the last Grand Slam singles title for an American man.
Business
Toyota CEO Akio Toyoda to step aside, become chairman
Toyota set up a new leadership team Thursday in what the Japanese automaker said was a move to stay abreast of social changes like electrification and becoming a wider "mobility company."