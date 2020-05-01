DULUTH — A $70 million housing and dining project at the University of Minnesota Duluth has been delayed due to coronavirus impacts.

“Given the uncertainty in the construction job market, supply chains, and costs, we determined that it is best to postpone our residence hall and dining hall projects that were scheduled to start this spring,” said UMD spokeswoman Lynne Williams. “Design on the projects is completed.”

Paid for by on-campus revenue and not public dollars, the project includes a 10-story residence hall that would be the tallest building on campus as well as a new dining hall.

The 350 new beds were expected to lighten the demand on Duluth’s tight rental market when the new residence opened in fall 2021.

There is no new timeline yet for when construction could begin.

The University of Minnesota has been issuing refunds for student housing at all its campuses, a systemwide loss of nearly $28 million. That money helps pay for new dorms.