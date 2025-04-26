New tribal national park in North Dakota aims to preserve rugged and scenic landscape

BISMARCK, N.D. — A new tribal national park in North Dakota's rugged Badlands is opening a little-seen area of the dramatic landscape to hikers and other outdoors enthusiasts, part of a Native American tribe's efforts to preserve the land and encourage recreation.
The Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nation established Three Affiliated Tribes National Park with the purchase of 2,100 acres (850 hectares) of a former ranch adjacent to the Fort Berthold Reservation's boundaries on the south side of the Little Missouri River.
The area was in the tribe's original treaty lands but a government allotment act later reduced the reservation's size, said Mary Fredericks, director of the tribe's Parks and Reserve Program. The reservation's boundaries have expanded to include the park.
Tribal Chairman Mark Fox said the goal is to establish a park for cultural and recreational purposes such as canoeing, kayaking and viewing wildlife.
''It's part of our history, our lands, very significant to us, the whole area,'' Fox said. ''This is just another strong move to reacquire some of our lands and then do something very effective with it, so to speak'' to aid tourism and the economy through recreation.
Park officials are being careful with how they plan and develop the park to be thoughtful about impacts on the landscape.
''This place will be here in perpetuity and it will be better when we are done than it was when we got it, and that's what we're pushing for, that's where we're headed,'' Park Superintendent Ethan White Calfe said.
North Dakota's Badlands — the name denotes the difficult terrain — comprise a stark, erosive, colorful landscape with dramatic shapes, petrified wood and ancient fossils. The area draws hikers, campers, hunters, bicyclists and other outdoors enthusiasts.