New to long jump, U.S. Paralympians Lambert and Wallace form unlikely partnership

After an early workout session at Team USA's high-performance center at the Paralympics, Noelle Lambert spots Jarryd Wallace by the side of the track. Loaded down with bags and a full-leg prosthetic, she stops to tell him that she's switching blades. The new, softer one she trained with earlier in the day doesn't give her the same return she is used to.