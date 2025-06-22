New Texas law will require Ten Commandments to be posted in every public school classroom

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas will require all public school classrooms to display the Ten Commandments under a new law that will make the state the nation's largest to attempt to impose such a mandate.
The bill, which was signed into law by Gov. Greg Abbott, is expected to draw a legal challenge from critics who consider it an unconstitutional violation of the separation of church and state.
A similar law in Louisiana was blocked when a federal appeals court ruled Friday that it was unconstitutional. Arkansas also has a similar law that has been challenged in federal court.
The Texas measure easily passed in the Republican-controlled state House and Senate in the legislative session that ended June 2.
''The focus of this bill is to look at what is historically important to our nation educationally and judicially,'' Republican state representative Candy Noble, a co-sponsor of the bill, said when it passed the House.
Abbott also signed a bill that allows school districts to provide students and staff a daily voluntary period of prayer or time to read a religious text during school hours.
The Ten Commandments laws are among efforts, mainly in conservative-led states, to insert religion into public schools.
Texas' law requires public schools to post in classrooms a 16-by-20-inch (41-by-51-centimeter) poster or framed copy of a specific English version of the commandments, even though translations and interpretations vary across denominations, faiths and languages and may differ in homes and houses of worship.