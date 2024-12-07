The annual New Standards Holiday Show is a December Twin Cities staple that joyfully mixes traditions with surprises.
Review: The New Standards Holiday Show surprises with ‘Nutcracker’ and a batty Dessa
Other highlights of the annual romp included Jeremy Messersmith’s sendup of the Mall of America.
On Friday, in the first of three weekend shows at the State Theatre, the New Standards — the loungey trio of Chan Poling, John Munson and Steve Roehm — delivered the traditional, including Aby Wolf’s meditative reading of “Silent Night,” Munson’s inevitable “Snow Days” with faux flakes falling, a swinging treatment of “God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen,” dancing Christmas trees, Rupert’s devilish presence and the encore of Poling’s excellent original “Christmastime Next Year,” given a big-band arrangement this year.
Enough with TNS holiday traditions. Because it’s the surprises that TNS fans crave like a pile full of gifts under the tree that they can’t wait to open.
Spoiler alert for those of you attending the Saturday afternoon or evening shows.
The surprises started with the existential opening. Wordless saxophonist Max Ray sat by himself at the front of the stage and peeled a hard-boiled egg and ate it while the band played an instrumental rendition of “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.” This was not egg-actly effective performance art because too many people in the full theater couldn’t see what was happening without the benefit of big-screen video.
Here are some of the surprises with this all-local cast that stood out on Friday:
• Munson belting “What’s New Pussycat” with the panache and power of Tom Jones but not enough of the winking irony that Matt Wilson often brings to these shows with his guilty-pleasure pop oldies.
• Janey Winterbauer and Chris Koza duetting on the graceful Simon & Garfunkel immigration anthem “America.”
• Ashley DuBose bringing sassiness on the early ‘80s synth-pop classic “Tainted Love.”
• Brian Tighe offering a sweetly understated version of John Lennon’s “Love” backed by the Laurel Strings.
• Ballerina Sophia Rasmussen elegantly dancing a bit of “The Nutcracker’ accompanied by mother-and-daughter harp players Phala Tracy and Larcum Scott. That’s right. Sophistication.
• Jeremy Messersmith doing a hilarious ditty about the Mall of America, accompanied by mall walkers and dancing Christmas trees.
• Koza rocking out on the Grateful Dead’s “Touch of Grey” at a holiday show. Right on.
• Bobby Z, drummer for Prince & the Revolution, sitting in on a festive “1999.”
• The always thrilling Dessa, sporting a long black outfit with a high bat-wing collar, performing Cream’s rock classic “White Room” to the tune of “Silver Bells.” What a striking and brilliant idea.
• Last but not least, the witty, spontaneous banter between Poling and Munson. It’s no surprise, but what they say is. Their words are silly, nutty, self-deprecating and occasionally clever. For example, Poling explained he gets ideas for songs for the TNS Holiday Show from listening to the playlist at the grocery store.
Nothing more needs to be said except the holiday season has officially begun. Happy holidays.
