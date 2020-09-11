Elotes was slated to open yesterday as the new anchor restaurant inside St. Paul’s Keg & Case Market. Instead, Woodfired Cantina is opening today (928 W. 7th St., St. Paul).

The restaurant, which is taking over the former In Bloom and its 20-foot wood-burning hearth, dropped the name Elotes — nodding to the Mexican grilled corn dish — after criticism from some members of the Latinx community.

A change.org petition with 255 signatures accused owners Brian and Sarah Ingram of “cultural exploitation.”

“The problem is not cooking their interpretation of Mexican food, it’s the name of this restaurant that is problematic and unacceptable,” the petition stated.

On what should have been opening day, protesters gathered outside the restaurant’s entrance. At the same time, a problem with the restaurant’s fire suppression equipment kept the restaurant from opening its doors.

By the next morning, the equipment issue was solved, and so was the name. Woodfired Cantina also has a new website and social media handles.

“We have listened to concerns from members of our community over the name of our restaurant and have taken quick action to change the name to Woodfired Cantina,” said owner/chef Brian Ingram in a statement. “Our goal is to make food that brings people together. We are here to listen and learn. Please join us for a meal and make our community a better place.”

The Ingrams also own Hope Breakfast Bar (1 S. Leech St., St. Paul) and the Gnome (498 Selby Av., St. Paul).

“Top Chef” star Justin Sutherland has collaborated on the menu at Woodfired Cantina as well as the Gnome as the director of culinary. But Ingram’s time spent in Southern California and Mexico was the inspiration for the menu at Woodfired Cantina, which includes small plates, bowls, tacos and whole-grilled fish.

The grilled corn is still on the menu.