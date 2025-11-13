Outdoors

New St. Paul climbing gym, with steep indoor bouldering terrain, opening Saturday

The gym will be at least the second of its kind to open this year in the Twin Cities.

By Alex Chhith

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 13, 2025 at 11:08PM
The Bouldering Project's new St. Paul location features "The Arch," an area where climbers can hang parallel to the floor. (Alex Chhith/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The Bouldering Project’s newest gym in St. Paul opens Saturday with some of the steepest indoor climbing terrain in the Twin Cities.

The gym at 42 W. Water St. aims to tap into the enthusiasm for indoor bouldering, which is rock climbing without ropes on artificial walls. Thick, padded mats are in place to cushion falls from heights of up to 15 feet.

Steve Schreader, chair of the Twin Cities chapter of the American Alpine Club, said there’s been a growing interest in climbing across the metro. Climbing festivals like the Sandstone Climbers Festival and Flock to the Rock in Duluth have seen a resurgence — much of it from people who started climbing at indoor gyms.

Attendance at the Sandstone Ice Climbing Festival has grown by more than 30% over the past three years, he said. A 2019 National Geographic article on climbing in the Olympics credited the “burgeoning indoor climbing gym industry” for introducing “thousands of new enthusiasts.”

Though slightly smaller than its Minneapolis location, which opened in 2017, the Bouldering Project in St. Paul features 11,300 square feet of bouldering terrain, said Brett Jessen, head of climbing environments at the Bouldering Project.

Infrared panels in the yoga studio can heat up the room to 105 degrees. A large cave — nicknamed “The Arch” — has long horizontal routes and a gender neutral locker room with individual shower, toilet and changing rooms.

“We look a lot towards outdoor boulders for inspiration,” said Maranda Gerga, senior architectural designer at the Bouldering Project during a tour Tuesday evening. ”We also tried to lay it out so that wherever you are in the climbing gym, you have awesome views."

When it opens, it will be the second bouldering gym to open this year in the Twin Cities. In January, Big Island Bouldering opened in Plymouth with 7,000 square feet of bouldering terrain and a tallest point of 16 feet. About 17,000 square feet is dedicated to climbing and fitness, said Chris Massoll, one of the owners of the gym.

The endeavor was funded by Massoll and four other families who wanted a climbing gym in the west metro.

“We all went to different climbing gyms in the Twin Cities and thought there was a gap in the market, there wasn’t a gym in the west suburbs,” Massoll said. “There was an opportunity and we thought ‘Why not us?’ and we jumped on it.”

The St. Paul Bouldering Project spans 36,000 square feet. (Alex Chhith)

The St. Paul location is the latest addition to the Bouldering Project’s portfolio, which includes 13 gyms in eight cities across the nation. The St. Paul gym took years to design, but was the Bouldering Project’s fastest build to date, Jessen said.

The new build includes contemporary designs. The build crew used radiata pine panels, which they bent to create smooth curved walls for climbing. By contrast, the Minneapolis location has stiffer boards that create rigid angles, Jessen said. There also isn’t a top-off, where climbers can stand at the top of the route, because such designs have proven to be dangerous with people accidentally falling off, Jessen said.

The Bouldering Project's Brett Jessen and Maranda Gerga explain how the gym was built to a tour group on Tuesday evening. (Alex Chhith/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Despite its modern design, there could still be upgrades in the future.

When members raised questions during the tour about dust collection (bouldering typically requires the use of chalk to improve grip hold) Jessen said they did not install a dust collector at the St. Paul gym because the ones at the company’s Salt Lake City and Minneapolis locations have not been very successful. The company is still studying how to deal with dust.

“As a company we’ve put so much thought [into it],” Jessen said. “We’re going to do our best to figure it out.”

The St. Paul Bouldering Project has a fitness area on the mezzanine. (Alex Chhith)
Alex Chhith

Alex Chhith is a general assignment reporter for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

