New St. Paul climbing gym, with steep indoor bouldering terrain, opening Saturday

The Bouldering Project’s newest gym in St. Paul opens Saturday with some of the steepest indoor climbing terrain in the Twin Cities.
The gym at 42 W. Water St. aims to tap into the enthusiasm for indoor bouldering, which is rock climbing without ropes on artificial walls. Thick, padded mats are in place to cushion falls from heights of up to 15 feet.
Steve Schreader, chair of the Twin Cities chapter of the American Alpine Club, said there’s been a growing interest in climbing across the metro. Climbing festivals like the Sandstone Climbers Festival and Flock to the Rock in Duluth have seen a resurgence — much of it from people who started climbing at indoor gyms.
Attendance at the Sandstone Ice Climbing Festival has grown by more than 30% over the past three years, he said. A 2019 National Geographic article on climbing in the Olympics credited the “burgeoning indoor climbing gym industry” for introducing “thousands of new enthusiasts.”
Though slightly smaller than its Minneapolis location, which opened in 2017, the Bouldering Project in St. Paul features 11,300 square feet of bouldering terrain, said Brett Jessen, head of climbing environments at the Bouldering Project.
Infrared panels in the yoga studio can heat up the room to 105 degrees. A large cave — nicknamed “The Arch” — has long horizontal routes and a gender neutral locker room with individual shower, toilet and changing rooms.
“We look a lot towards outdoor boulders for inspiration,” said Maranda Gerga, senior architectural designer at the Bouldering Project during a tour Tuesday evening. ”We also tried to lay it out so that wherever you are in the climbing gym, you have awesome views."
When it opens, it will be the second bouldering gym to open this year in the Twin Cities. In January, Big Island Bouldering opened in Plymouth with 7,000 square feet of bouldering terrain and a tallest point of 16 feet. About 17,000 square feet is dedicated to climbing and fitness, said Chris Massoll, one of the owners of the gym.