New South Korean President Lee faces crucial challenges at home and abroad

SEOUL, South Korea — Winning a tense election that capped off months of political turmoil, new South Korean President Lee Jae-myung described his victory as the start of the country's return to normalcy following the crisis sparked by then-conservative leader Yoon Suk Yeol's imposition of martial law in December.
But the outspoken liberal, who assumed office immediately on Wednesday without a transition period, takes the helm during a highly challenging time for the country, which has struggled mightily to revive a faltering economy battered by months of political paralysis and compounded by U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff hikes.
Lee also inherits from Yoon the escalating threat of North Korea's nuclear ambitions, now further complicated by Pyongyang's deepening alignment with Moscow over Russian President Vladimir Putin's war on Ukraine.
Here's a look at the key challenges facing Lee's government:
Addressing a slow economy and Trump's tariffs
In his inauguration speech, Lee identified the economy as his top priority, vowing to immediately launch an emergency task force to wage a ''head-on battle'' against the looming threat of recession and to boost government spending to jumpstart economic activity.
South Korean economic institutions have repeatedly sounded the alarm in recent months over the state of the economy, citing sluggish business investment, weak consumer spending, a deteriorating job market and a trade environment worsened by Trump's tariffs and other America-first policies.
Despite the country's strikingly high household debt, the central bank last week lowered borrowing costs in a desperate bid to inject more money into the economy and slashed its 2025 growth forecast to 0.8%, which would be the weakest since a 0.7% contraction during the COVID-19 crisis in 2020.