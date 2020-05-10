Minnesota firsts: First in a series
This week we will look back at unique firsts in Minnesota sports history.
Monday: First million-dollar-a-year player on a Minnesota team.
Tuesday: First woman to play professional men’s baseball.
Wednesday: First time Michele Tafoya did play-by-play.
Thursday: First black scholarship basketball players for the Gophers.
Friday: First high school girls’ hockey game.
