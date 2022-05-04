Rosemount softball coach Tiffany Rose talks with David La Vaque about leading the defending Class 4A state champion Irish to a 7-0 start and No. 1 ranking this spring, and facing a tough Prior Lake team on Wednesday.
Listen and subscribe to Talking Preps: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts
