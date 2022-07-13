The University of Minnesota is teaming up with parents and others to form an advisory committee to address rising crime near the Minneapolis campus.

The Strategic Safety Advisory Committee will identify and offer to U officials and local police possible steps that they can implement to improve safety. The committee will be made up of students, faculty, staff, parents, and representatives of campus and Minneapolis police.

"Urgent and real safety concerns demand more collaboration than ever before to find effective, layered solutions. That can only be accomplished by bringing together a group like this one," university President Joan Gabel said in a prepared statement.

Crime near the university has spiked since the start of the pandemic. According to the Minneapolis Crime Dashboard, campus assault offenses tripled to 32, compared to 10 in 2021.

The push to address safety grew after five people were shot in Dinkytown near the U's main campus in June 2021. A wave of crime in Minneapolis over the July 4 weekend has intensified concerns.

Who serves on the committee and what will be their timeframe are still being finalized. The first meeting could happen as soon as next week, according to a statement by the University.

The announcement of the committee comes shortly after about a 100 people gathered at a campus safety forum Monday expressing their frustrations with rising crime.

The new committee was one of several initiatives addressing crime discussed at Wednesday's Board of Regents' meeting. Others included: Growing the partnership with local businesses to support public safety efforts; seeking more neighborhood lighting in the Dinkytown area and encouraging shops to have video surveillance cameras.