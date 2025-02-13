High Schools

High school girls gymnastics honor roll and team state rankings

Ava Bruegger of New Prague recorded the highest score in the all-around for the 2024-25 regular season. New Prague recorded the highest average team score.

By Jim Paulsen

The Minnesota Star Tribune
February 13, 2025 at 5:01PM
Sophomore Piper Keith of Lakeville South has reported among the highest scores in the all-around. (Provided)

Section tournaments in girls gymnastics begin Thursday.

The first, second, and third place all-around finalists, plus the next three highest scorers in each individual event for each section, advance to the state tournament, which takes place Feb. 21-22 at Roy Wilkins Auditorium in St. Paul.

Each section advances its first-place team to the state meet.

Here’s a look at the highest-scoring gymnasts in each event and team rankings for the 2024-25 regular season, provided by the Minnesota Girls Gymnastics Coaches Association. Team rankings are based on an average of each teams top scores.

Team Rankings

Class 1A: 1. Detroit Lakes 146.192, 2. Monticello 144.633, 3. Melrose 143.608, 4. Breck 143.075, 5. Mankato East 142.4, 6. Watertown-Mayer/Mound-Westonka 141.817, 7. Becker 141.233, 8. Fergus Falls 140.658, 9. Bryon 140.542, 10. Worthington 140.375.

Class 2A: 1. New Prague 147.150, 2. Lakeville South 146.0, 3. Cretin-Derham Hall 145.217, 4. Prior Lake 143.217, 5. Cambridge-Isanti 142.358, 6. Hopkins 142.092, 7. Forest Lake 141.8, 8. Sartell 140.842, 9. Wayzata 140.733, 10. Alexandra 140.683

Honor Roll

All-Around

Ava Bruegger, New Prague, 38.35

Rylie Hansen, Mankato East, 38.25

Hailey Proshek, New Prague, 37.975

Piper Keith, Lakeville South, 37.9

Lauren Hansen, Monticello, 37.75

Maggie Schander, Detroit Lakes, 37.625

NyahSymone Britt, Hopkins, 37.5

Delaney Cunnington, Cretin-Derham Hall, 37.5

Aubrey Dewitt, Bemidji, 37.35

Josie Eveslage, Melrose, 37.25

Bella Wikan, Waseca, 37.25

Lucy Penttila, Simley, 37.175

Aubrey Seedorf, Fergus Falls, 37.075

Avery LeMonds, St. Michael-Albertville, 37.05

Vault

Maggie Schander, Detroit Lakes, 9.9

Rylie Hansen, Mankato East, 9.85

Hailey Proshek, New Prague, 9.8

NyahSymone Britt, Hopkins, 9.75

Ava Bruegger, New Prague, 9.75

Ava Brosam, Hopkins, 9.65

Piper Keith, Lakeville South, 9.65

Lauren Hansen, Monticello, 9.6

Grace Jacobson, Mankato West, 9.6

Cata Fabrega, Breck, 9.55

Vayda Spicer, New Prague, 9.55

Alana Becklund, Monticello, 9.525

Brooklyn Carter, New Prague, 9.525

Alea Jennings, Hopkins, 9.45

Uneven Bars

Aubrey Dewitt, Bemidji, 9.8

Hailey Proshek, New Prague, 9.775

Delaney Cunnington, Cretin-Derham Hall, 9.675

Ava Bruegger, New Prague, 9.675

Piper Keith, Lakeville South, 9.65

Aryanna Myers, Perham, 9.65

Rylie Hansen, Mankato East, 9.6

Maggie Schander, Detroit Lakes, 9.6

Lucy Penttila, Simley, 9.575

Lauren Hansen, Monticello, 9.55

Bella Wikan, Waseca, 9.475

Maya Schluaderaff, Detroit Lakes, 9.45

Zoe Klocksien, Cambridge-Isanti, 9.4

Josie Eveslage, Melrose, 9.35

Balance Beam

NyahSymone Britt, Hopkins, 9.7

Leah DiNardo, Cretin-Derham Hall, 9.65

Rylie Hansen, Mankato East, 9.625

Ava Brosam, Hopkins, 9.6

Ava Bruegger, New Prague, 9.55

Aubrey Wilson, Cambridge-Isanti, 9.525

Summer Theis, Lakeville South, 9.5

Alea Jennings, Hopkins, 9.5

Piper Keith, Lakeville South, 9.45

Allie Lu, Big Lake, 9.425

Aubrey Britz, Mankato East, 9.4

Kendall Cole, Elk River/Zimmerman, 9.4

Aubrey Dewitt, Bemidji, 9.4

Hailey Proshek, New Prague, 9.4

Delaney Cunnington, Cretin-Derham Hall, 9.375

Lauren Hansen, Monticello, 9.375

Vayda Spicer, New Prague, 9.375

Sadie Zachman, Rogers, 9.375

Floor Exercise

Julia Olson, Lakeville South, 9.75

Lauren Hansen, Monticello, 9.7

Ava Bruegger, New Prague, 9.65

Kaysa Douty, Pipestone, 9.65

Piper Keith, Lakeville South, 9.6

Kylee Loren, Anoka, 9.6

Grace Vasil, Blaine/Andover, 9.6

Delaney Cunnington, Cretin-Derham Hall, 9.575

Maggie Schander, Detroit Lakes, 9.575

Aubrey Wilson, Cambridge-Isanti, 9.575

Leah DiNardo, Cretin-Derham Hall, 9.55

Charley Fernandez, Mankato West, 9.55

Avery LeMonds, St. Michael-Albertville, 9.55

Aubrey Seedorf, Fergus Falls, 9.55

Ashley Lynner, Simley, 9.525

Jim Paulsen

Reporter

Jim Paulsen is a high school sports reporter for the Star Tribune. 

