Section tournaments in girls gymnastics begin Thursday.
High school girls gymnastics honor roll and team state rankings
Ava Bruegger of New Prague recorded the highest score in the all-around for the 2024-25 regular season. New Prague recorded the highest average team score.
The first, second, and third place all-around finalists, plus the next three highest scorers in each individual event for each section, advance to the state tournament, which takes place Feb. 21-22 at Roy Wilkins Auditorium in St. Paul.
Each section advances its first-place team to the state meet.
Here’s a look at the highest-scoring gymnasts in each event and team rankings for the 2024-25 regular season, provided by the Minnesota Girls Gymnastics Coaches Association. Team rankings are based on an average of each teams top scores.
Team Rankings
Class 1A: 1. Detroit Lakes 146.192, 2. Monticello 144.633, 3. Melrose 143.608, 4. Breck 143.075, 5. Mankato East 142.4, 6. Watertown-Mayer/Mound-Westonka 141.817, 7. Becker 141.233, 8. Fergus Falls 140.658, 9. Bryon 140.542, 10. Worthington 140.375.
Class 2A: 1. New Prague 147.150, 2. Lakeville South 146.0, 3. Cretin-Derham Hall 145.217, 4. Prior Lake 143.217, 5. Cambridge-Isanti 142.358, 6. Hopkins 142.092, 7. Forest Lake 141.8, 8. Sartell 140.842, 9. Wayzata 140.733, 10. Alexandra 140.683
Honor Roll
All-Around
Ava Bruegger, New Prague, 38.35
Rylie Hansen, Mankato East, 38.25
Hailey Proshek, New Prague, 37.975
Piper Keith, Lakeville South, 37.9
Lauren Hansen, Monticello, 37.75
Maggie Schander, Detroit Lakes, 37.625
NyahSymone Britt, Hopkins, 37.5
Delaney Cunnington, Cretin-Derham Hall, 37.5
Aubrey Dewitt, Bemidji, 37.35
Josie Eveslage, Melrose, 37.25
Bella Wikan, Waseca, 37.25
Lucy Penttila, Simley, 37.175
Aubrey Seedorf, Fergus Falls, 37.075
Avery LeMonds, St. Michael-Albertville, 37.05
Vault
Maggie Schander, Detroit Lakes, 9.9
Rylie Hansen, Mankato East, 9.85
Hailey Proshek, New Prague, 9.8
NyahSymone Britt, Hopkins, 9.75
Ava Bruegger, New Prague, 9.75
Ava Brosam, Hopkins, 9.65
Piper Keith, Lakeville South, 9.65
Lauren Hansen, Monticello, 9.6
Grace Jacobson, Mankato West, 9.6
Cata Fabrega, Breck, 9.55
Vayda Spicer, New Prague, 9.55
Alana Becklund, Monticello, 9.525
Brooklyn Carter, New Prague, 9.525
Alea Jennings, Hopkins, 9.45
Uneven Bars
Aubrey Dewitt, Bemidji, 9.8
Hailey Proshek, New Prague, 9.775
Delaney Cunnington, Cretin-Derham Hall, 9.675
Ava Bruegger, New Prague, 9.675
Piper Keith, Lakeville South, 9.65
Aryanna Myers, Perham, 9.65
Rylie Hansen, Mankato East, 9.6
Maggie Schander, Detroit Lakes, 9.6
Lucy Penttila, Simley, 9.575
Lauren Hansen, Monticello, 9.55
Bella Wikan, Waseca, 9.475
Maya Schluaderaff, Detroit Lakes, 9.45
Zoe Klocksien, Cambridge-Isanti, 9.4
Josie Eveslage, Melrose, 9.35
Balance Beam
NyahSymone Britt, Hopkins, 9.7
Leah DiNardo, Cretin-Derham Hall, 9.65
Rylie Hansen, Mankato East, 9.625
Ava Brosam, Hopkins, 9.6
Ava Bruegger, New Prague, 9.55
Aubrey Wilson, Cambridge-Isanti, 9.525
Summer Theis, Lakeville South, 9.5
Alea Jennings, Hopkins, 9.5
Piper Keith, Lakeville South, 9.45
Allie Lu, Big Lake, 9.425
Aubrey Britz, Mankato East, 9.4
Kendall Cole, Elk River/Zimmerman, 9.4
Aubrey Dewitt, Bemidji, 9.4
Hailey Proshek, New Prague, 9.4
Delaney Cunnington, Cretin-Derham Hall, 9.375
Lauren Hansen, Monticello, 9.375
Vayda Spicer, New Prague, 9.375
Sadie Zachman, Rogers, 9.375
Floor Exercise
Julia Olson, Lakeville South, 9.75
Lauren Hansen, Monticello, 9.7
Ava Bruegger, New Prague, 9.65
Kaysa Douty, Pipestone, 9.65
Piper Keith, Lakeville South, 9.6
Kylee Loren, Anoka, 9.6
Grace Vasil, Blaine/Andover, 9.6
Delaney Cunnington, Cretin-Derham Hall, 9.575
Maggie Schander, Detroit Lakes, 9.575
Aubrey Wilson, Cambridge-Isanti, 9.575
Leah DiNardo, Cretin-Derham Hall, 9.55
Charley Fernandez, Mankato West, 9.55
Avery LeMonds, St. Michael-Albertville, 9.55
Aubrey Seedorf, Fergus Falls, 9.55
Ashley Lynner, Simley, 9.525
