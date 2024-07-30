There's a new location of OG Zaza, that good pizza and char from chef/owner Josh Hedquist, coming to Shakopee. Its second location will open at 2885 Winners Circle Dr. later this year.

The pizza was recognized as one of the best versions of New Haven-style pizza in the metro area, thanks in part to the dough's multiday fermentation process. OG Zaza is currently located inside Rosedale Center's Potluck food hall, and there's also an OG Zaza trailer that makes the food truck rounds in the metro.

No opening date has been announced yet, but the grand opening party will have free tattoos and a live DJ. Hedquist also has a knack for naming his food businesses. He's also the proprietor of Joey Meatballs and Salad Slayer, both in Potluck food hall. OG Zaza is part of the growing development near Shakopee's Canterbury Park, the new home of Badger Hill Brewing and Bravi's Craft Mexican Kitchen.

Long-awaited Vinai is open

After four years, a Kickstarter campaign, pop-ups and dreams, Yia Vang's new restaurant Vinai is open (1300 NE. 2nd St., Mpls., vinaimn.com). Food is served family-style with Vang's take on Hmong classics, including dishes that will be familiar to his fans, like the Hilltribe chicken. Reservations are available through Resy, with just a few late-night dinners available for the next few weeks; there are limited seats available for walk-ins. Vinai is open Tuesday through Sunday for dinner.

Vellee Deli pops up in Brooklyn Park

Vellee Deli, the Vietnamese-Mexican fusion restaurant, is now popping up in Brooklyn Park. The new, temporary location at 8200 Lakeland Av. N. will serve lunch through dinner Tuesdays through Sundays from now until spooky season.

Vellee Deli began as a food truck from William Xiong and chef Joyce Truong in 2011, the early days of Minneapolis food trucks. In 2015, the two opened the first permanent location in the skyway level of downtown Minneapolis' Baker Center. They expanded again in 2022 with a northeast Minneapolis restaurant simply called Vellee, adding a full bar and breakfast to the menu.

Brothless ramen chain opening in Richfield

Abura soba is a Japanese noodle dish similar to ramen, except instead of broth, the noodles are flavored with seasonings and oil. It's a dish that's growing in popularity, and it looks like we'll be able to get a taste of it soon. The Japanese chain Kajiken is expected to open its first Minnesota location in the same Richfield strip mall where we can also find Tous le Jours Cafe, near the intersection of 66th St. and Nicollet Av. S. Kajiken has a worldwide presence, with franchises in China, Japan, Singapore and New Zealand, but only five listed stateside so far.

Nolo's Rooftop Bar reopens for the height of summer

The North Loop neighborhood eatery Nolo's Kitchen & Bar has reopened its rooftop patio after an extensive renovation. There are tent-covered lounge seats, new bathrooms (an important addition), and the full Nolo's menu available for service. The rooftop bar (515 Washington Av. N., Mpls., noloskitchen) is open seven days a week, weather-permitting.

After 41 years, it's a new era for Beirut

The owners of Beirut, the beloved Lebanese restaurant on Robert Street in West St. Paul, have announced they will close the original location in September after more than four decades in business.

But there's good news: It's not the end, it's a new beginning. Beirut will move to Rosemount under the direction of the restaurant's second generation, and start anew as a fast-casual operation with catering, ready-made products and an eye toward expansion.

Joe and Rita Khoury opened Beirut in 1983 as recent immigrants from Lebanon. Diners embraced the homestyle recipes: kabobs, shawarma, kafta and more. Their son John grew up in the restaurant and eventually took over ownership.

Much of the menu will be available at the new location (14873 South Robert Trail, Rosemount), which is expected to open later this summer or early fall. The original location will announce a closure date as fall approaches. But as of now, it's expected to be mid-September.



