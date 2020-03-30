Editor’s note: This story from the quarterly Star Tribune Magazine was printed before the coronavirus pandemic reached Minnesota.

Nobody can resist babies, but should they resist the urge to give them kisses?

Infants have immature immune systems and haven’t been fully vaccinated, so germs causing minor illnesses in adults can cause serious disease, hospitalizations and, in worst cases, death in infants. So resist the urge to kiss or touch babies on their head or hands. After asking their parent, consider playing with their feet, or if you are a close family member (like a grandma), kiss the back of the head. Do NOT go near a baby if you have even slight signs of illness.

We have a crier. We prefer holding her, others say let her cry it out. What’s best?

This depends on the age of the child and what else is going on. Young infants have only one way of expressing themselves: crying. It doesn’t matter if they are hungry, have a dirty diaper, want to be held, want to be sung to or the light is too bright. They will cry. Holding them while you figure that out is the trick. Sometimes, you won’t figure it out and you need to put them down and let them cry while you take care of yourself, and then start all over again. As children get older, you may have a better idea of why they are crying. If it’s because they don’t want to sleep at night and you know they are well fed and otherwise healthy, letting them cry may be OK.

Is tummy sleeping ever OK? It’s the only way he’ll sleep, and we’re tired.

For infants younger than 1, physicians recommend having them sleep only on their backs for nighttime sleeping as well as daytime napping. This can help lower your baby’s risk of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS), which causes 3,500 infant deaths every year in the U.S. Tummy time is recommended only when babies are awake and being closely monitored.

Circumcision: Yes or no, and why?

This is a controversial and personal decision. It is often based on religious and/or social reasons. The American Academy of Pediatrics states the following, “Evaluation of current evidence indicates that the health benefits of newborn male circumcision outweigh the risks and that the procedure’s benefits justify access to this procedure for families who choose it. Specific benefits identified included prevention of urinary tract infections, penile cancer, and transmission of some sexually transmitted infections, including HIV.” Each family should discuss this with their health care clinician to decide what is best for their child.

Pacifiers: Yes or no, and why?

Pacifiers can be a lifesaver for sleep-deprived parents. They have been shown to have a calming effect for babies, reduce pain from procedures and even help reduce the risk of SIDS. The struggle can begin when a pacifier habit is persistent and parents feel helpless to take them away. Overall, pacifier use is safe, especially if started after breast-feeding is well-established. Most children can use a pacifier until 1 to 3 years without any long-term issues. However, as the face and jaw are growing, prolonged pacifier use may contribute to orthodontic issues. Additionally, the longer the habit persists, the harder the change will be.

Breast-feeding isn’t for me, but I feel pressure and guilt. Will my baby suffer?

Most pediatricians would urge you to consider nursing for a period of time. There are many advantages, including supplying many cells, antibodies and hormones to a baby. Experts can help you get started and if you hit a snag. Look for the designation “IBCLC,” International Board Certified Lactation Consultant. That said, if you have a personal, medical or drug-related reason for not nursing, cows’ milk formulas are fine for getting the nutrition the baby needs.

What’s the appropriate age to allow screen time? (Please don’t say never.)

Pediatricians know that screens are everywhere. We also know that interacting with loved ones via screens is important for families, so we don’t count Skyping or FaceTiming. Aside from that, the AAP recommends no screen time before 18 months of age. In 18 months to 2 years, research has shown little to no benefit along with concerns of language delay because of screen time, even with so-called educational programs. Any possible benefit has only been seen in some cases that involve simultaneous active parental involvement and teaching back after the interaction. Books are a great bonding alternative to screens and we know that books build babies’ brains!

Answers provided by pediatricians with the Minnesota Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics and were edited for length.